Karen B. Nash age 41, of Kaleva, Michigan passed away surrounded by her family after a brave battle with a long illness on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1979, in Manistee, Michigan, the daughter of Daniel Skocelas and the late Linda (Field) Skocelas. Karen was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1998. She attended Grand Valley State University and received her bachelor's degree in 2002. Karen married Trevor M. Nash on Sept. 11, 2010, at Faith Covenant Church in Manistee. She continued her studies and received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Baker College in 2013. Karen excelled as an artist, enjoyed photography and loved spending time with her husband and son on Portage Point Beach. She was extremely passionate about rescue animals and an avid animal lover. She was also a talented baker and cherished time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Trevor Nash; her sweet son, Alister Nash; her father, Daniel Skocelas; her two sisters, Melynda Ziehm and Amy Johnson, all of Manistee, Michigan; her father in-law and mother in-law, Robert and Carolyn Nash of Hopkins, Michigan; her sister in-law and brother in-law, Heather and Chris Porter of Dallas, Texas; her nieces and nephews, Mitchell and Mya Ziehm, Nicholas and Brady Johnson and Emma and Wyatt Porter. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother this past March 18th, 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 with Reverend Erik D. Carlson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

