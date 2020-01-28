Karen Marie Bottrell, 59, of Manistee, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Muskegon.

She was born Feb. 6, 1960, in Traverse City, to the late Robert E. Peterson and Ruth Ann (Farrell) Peterson. She was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1978. On March 20, 2004, she married Jeffrey Bottrell in Ludington, Michigan. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2019. Karen enjoyed reading the Bible, spending time with her grandchildren, camping and was a fan of the Detroit Red Wings.

In addition to her husband Jeff, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Kristine Peterson.

Karen is survived by her children, Elisa (Jake) Wiley and their children, Tallulah and Calla Wiley of Bend, Oregon, and Marisa Solis (Aaron Such) and child Jaidin Fortin, of Manistee; her nephew that she loved as a son, Robert Peterson and his child Gunder Peterson of Rocky Point, North Carolina; sister, Kathleen (RJ) Socher and their children, Aaron Fink and Bethany and Allison Socher; as well as her granddaughter Emily Bottrell and her three children.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Manistee Township Hall. Memorials in Karen's name can be directed to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

To share a photo or memory with the family, please visit Karen's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.