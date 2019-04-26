Kathleen Jane Forrest Jeffreys, 70, of Manistee, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

She was born on March 18, 1949, in Mineola, New York, the daughter of Edwin Forrest and the late Jane (Smith) Forrest. She was a graduate of Garden City High School on Long Island, New York, and Vernon Court Junior College with a Liberal Arts associate's degree. She married Frank R. Jeffreys Jr. on April 14, 1973, in Garden City, New York.

Kathleen was a choir member at East Congregational Church in Grand Rapids, ran the Spirit Shop at East Grand Rapids High School and was active in East Grand Rapids PTA. She also had raised 11 puppies for Paws With A Cause, was manager of the Manistee Hospital Gift Shop, was a leadership team member for the Manistee Hospital Auxiliary and the annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend Craft Show, and a member of the 100 Women Who Care. She enjoyed ancestry, needle point, gardening, reading â€¦ but most of all her family.

Survivors include her husband, Frank R. Jeffreys Jr., of Manistee, two sons, Scott Jeffreys, of Wayland, Michigan, and Todd (Erin) Jeffreys, of Longmont, Colorado; four grandchildren, Madison and Bradley and Carson and Allison; and her father, Edwin Forrest, of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 309 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee, Mich. A time of sharing will begin at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paws With A Cause.

Please visit Kathleen's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.