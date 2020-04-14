Kathleen Mae Chmielewski, 67, of Manistee, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1952, daughter of the late Frank A. and Vivian M. (Ives) Schimke. She attended Manistee High School, graduating with the class of 1971. She then attended Grand Valley State University. Kathleen worked as a fifth grade teacher at Mason County Central for many years until she retired.

Kathleen was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and enjoyed shooting pool for many years on various teams and leagues and was an avid animal lover, especially her dogs.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Tonya (Tim) Swanson, of Gowen, Michigan, Milo (Kelly) Fortier, of Caledonia, Michigan, and Joshua (Holly) Fortier, of Manistee; grandchildren, Luke and Jack Swanson, Zander, Cade and Rowan Fortier and Jenna and Jordyn Fortier; sister, Jean Schwerin of Manistee and special friend, Raymond Manke.

No service is planned at this time. Memorial contributions in memory of Kathleen may be directed to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kathleen may be directed to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.