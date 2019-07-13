Kathleen Marie Brooks (nÃ©e Kuuttila) passed away on September 29, 2018 in Redmond, Oregon, where she had moved in her final years to be near her grandchildren. Her faith and her family were the defining forces in her life.

She was born in Highland Park, Michigan, in 1943 to Evert and Esther Kuuttila. As a young child she moved to Kaleva, Michigan, where she grew up on a small farm and graduated from high school in 1961. She also received an AA degree at Northwestern Michigan College. Though she moved to the West Coast in her middle years and lived there the rest of her life, she always considered Michigan home.

While growing up in Kaleva, she was first introduced to two of her life-long loves--cooking and sewing. She was active in 4-H, played the cornet in band, and edited the school newspaper. One of her favorite high school memories was campaigning for Kennedy.

Kathleen married Darwin Brooks in 1963, lived in the Upper Peninsula, Iowa, California, and Oregon, and largely devoted herself to raising her four children Rebecca, Rachel, Jennifer and Stephen. She also had stretches where she worked outside the home in marketing, running a small business, and care-giving. Whenever she attended a local Lutheran church, she was an active member, whether as a Sunday school teacher, bake sale contributor, church council member, deacon, or Stephen Minister. Wherever she lived, she made a point of being a good neighbor, caring for those around her.

She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, gardening, writing, reading, sending and receiving letters, and listening to music--especially when it was played and/or sung by her children or grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by her children Becky Brooks (Jeff Youngstrom) of Issaquah, Washington; Rachel Brooks of Aberdeen, Washington; Jennifer Curley (Steve) of Redmond, Oregon; Steve Brooks (Hazel Lao) of Martinez, California; grandchildren Daniel, Amanda, Caroline, Rosalind, Rhiannon, Fiona, Owen, Audrine, Hugh, Evangeline, Martin, Declan, and Evan. She is also survived by brother Jon Kuuttila (Linda) of Lithia, Florida; sister Lisa Kuuttila (Bill Szaroletta) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Evert and Esther Kuuttila, and her brother and sister-in-law Jim and Sandy Kuuttila.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva, with the Reverend Zachary Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church.