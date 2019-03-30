Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Diane Bodick.

Kay Diane Bodick 81, died Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, in her home in Free Soil, Michigan.

She was born in May 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, to Lucille and Kenneth Calkins. Kay married James Jay Bodick in 1958 and raised four children in Livonia, Michigan.

She was always a loving and giving person, always putting others above herself. Kay was dedicated to all family and friends.

She had a great love of dogs, which moved her to create a successful dog grooming shop in the 1980s.

Later, she and her husband retired to Muskegon Lake, where she lived until 2013.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, James; and sons, Mitchel and James Jr.

She is survived by her son, Mark, daughter, Marlea; grandchildren, Jesse, Chelsea, Steely and KayAnna; great-grandchildren, Sara Beth and Jessica; brother, Carl; sisters-in-law, Donna and Mary; and dear life long friend, Evelyn.