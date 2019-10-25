Kay Elizabeth Johnson, 82, Bear Lake, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at The Homesteader, in Benzonia. She was born July 16, 1937, in Bear Lake, the daughter of Otto and Laura (Mallison) Lakso.

Kay was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva. She loved crafting, especially knitting and quilting. She also enjoyed playing golf, baking and snowmobiling. Most of all, Kay cherished time spent with her family.

Kay is survived by: her children, Deborah (Bill) Eckhardt of Bear Lake, Joni (Brian) Richmond of Bear Lake, and Lauri (Bob) Brown of Onekama; her daughter-in-law, Mardelle Johnson of Bear Lake; her grandchildren, Jeff (Katy Fisher) Johnson, Matt Johnson, Michael Richmond, Daniel (Shauna Russell) Richmond, Ted (Kaylie) Brown, Marianne (Josh) Berryhill, Emily Torongo, and Chad (Lisa) Eckhardt; her great-grandchildren, Eli Richmond, Natalie Brown, Cassidy Brown, Madalyn Brown, Autumn Berryhill, Logan Berryhill, Levi Torongo, Audrey Torongo, Finley Johnson, Carter Eckhardt, Rylee Eckhardt, Kasey Eckhardt, Kelsey Garcia and Ashley Garcia; her siblings, Edwin Lakso of Bear Lake and Jan (Ray) Bradley of Kaleva; her sister-in-law, Diane Lakso of Bear Lake; her church family at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

On Feb. 19, 1955, in Kaleva, Kay married Eli Johnson Jr. who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Philip Johnson; and her brother, Alan Lakso.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, in Kaleva, with the Reverend Zachary Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, and from 1 p.m. until time of services at the church on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church. The Terwilliger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements: www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.