Kay Frances (Gunnersen) Hiipakka, 86, of Manistee was called to the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving children.

Kay was born March 31, 1933 in Manistee to Oluf and Margaret (Pomeroy) Gunnersen, one of the Gunnersen girls.

Kay married the love of her life Charles Hiipakka on August 5, 1960 in Manistee. Kay loved spending her summers outside in her garden, taking walks with her husband, and sitting at the beach watching the sunset. Kay was an exceptional golfer scoring a hole-in-one at the age of 85. "And it didn't even bounce". She also enjoyed playing softball, and crafting. She made so many great friends throughout her years. Most of all, Kay loved spending time with her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.

Kay is survived by her husband of 59 years Charles; Children, Linda Bjorkquist, Bobette (Gilbert) Oosterink, Margot (Shawn) Gillespie, Charlie Jr. (Amber) Hiipakka and her daughter in law, Linda Baker. Her grandchildren, Nathan (LeaAnn) and Jeremy Whitmer; Chad (Amanda) Whitmer; Castle Oosterink; Jennifer (Jay) Colby, Kelly Wilson, and Katie Gray; Stevie (Brent) Johnson, and Shannon (Logan) Patrick; Savannah, Georgia, and Ginger Hiipakka. Her great grandchildren, Kaden Whitmer; Abbie, CJ, Breanna, Gracie Marie, Chad Jr., Gracie Lauren, and Morgan Whitmer; Nicholas Keys; Jaxson and Jacob Gray; Jade Gillespie; Charlie, Frankie, and Georgie Ann Patrick. Sisters, Margee Morang and BeeZee Guenthardt. And numerous nieces and nephews.

Kay is preceded in her death by her parents, son Jerry Whitmer; daughter Sherie Ann Whitmer-Hamlin, and infant sons, Robert 'Butch' Whitmer; Steven and Donald Hiipakka; sisters Alice Ketz, Janet Colombo-Nielson, Marion Fortier, Ruthie Dankowski, Georgiana Goemaere; and her brother Billy Gunnersen.

A Memorial Service for Kay will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Kay will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorials in Kay's name may be directed to or Homeward Bound.

Please visit her personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.