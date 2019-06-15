Keith Howard Tughan, 95, of Brethren, passed away on the morning of Saturday June 8, 2019, at home, just five weeks shy of his 96th birthday.

He was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 13, 1923, the only child of Leroy Benjamin and Zelma Violet (Kennedy) Tughan.

Keith grew up in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, graduating from Grosse Pointe High School (now Grosse Pointe South High School) in 1941.

When World War II broke out, he delivered trucks for the U.S. Army. After the war, he drove gasoline transport trucks part time.

He married Emily Louise (McCoy) Tughan, the daughter of Walter Taylor and Emily Mable (Culver) McCoy, on Sept. 7, 1946, in Detroit. Keith met Emily while they both worked as draftsmen for the Chrysler Corporation. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2019.

With his love for driving, Keith was hired by the Greyhound Corporation in April 1947, retiring in September 1981 accident free. During his time with Greyhound, he served as a driver, dispatcher, transportation supervisor, regional terminal superintendent, driving instructor, and photographer for the Greyhound News. After moving to Brethren in 1975, he worked for 29 years at Manistee's Dial-a-Ride as a driver and dispatcher.

Keith will be remembered as a "gentleman" farmer, loving husband, father and grandfather, and for his love for his dogs. On his 40-acre farm he raised white-face Herford cattle, chickens, pigs and even a Gennie hen.

He leaves behind his six children, Jane A. Tughan, of Kalamazoo, Lawrence N. (Susan A. Chopp) Tughan, of Sammamish, Washington, Patricia E. Lyben, of Ortonville, Alice J. Peper, of Round Rock, Texas, Shirley R. Hanna, of Brethren, and Elaine C. Tughan, of Brethren; 11 grandchildren, Corydon, Kennedy, Tracy, Colleen, Ryan, Taylor, Austin, Barron, Scott, Keith, and Ross; and six great-grandchildren, Carter, Lincoln, Emerson, Madelyn, Brinley and Emerie.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Keith's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the First Congregational U.C.C., in Onekama, with the Rev. William Morris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Munson Hospice, 618 South Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.