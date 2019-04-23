Kenneth Adolphson, 92, of Manistee passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Munson Health Care in Traverse City.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1927 in Manistee, son of the late Harvey and Alma (Sheraske) Adolphson. Kenneth was a graduate of Manistee High School, graduating with the class of 1945. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 20, 1945, and served until his honorable discharge on Feb. 3, 1947.

Kenneth was employed as a plant superintendent at A.D. Joslin Manufacturing in Manistee, retiring in 1987 after forty years with the company.

Kenneth is survived by his brother, Harland Adolphson of Marine City; niece, Ada Deal; and nephew, Donald Jankwietz.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Constance Jankwietz and Leona Schuelke; two brothers, Charles and Harvey Adolphson; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Adolphson and Rosetta Adolphson.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Kenneth will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Jim Friesner officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Final interment with military honors will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee.

Memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth may be directed to AARP. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Kenneth's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.