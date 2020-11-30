Kenneth L. Furman, 86, of Manistee, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home with his wife and son by his side.

He was born May 28, 1934 in Pontiac, son of the late Lorain and Mildred (Hammond) Furman. Ken graduated from Pontiac Central High School and later attended Lawrence Institute of Technology and graduated with a degree in manufacturing engineering.

He served his country in the United States Navy from June 15, 1954 thru June 11, 1958 receiving an honorable discharge.

Kenneth married Evelyn J. Gocha on July 15, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Auburn Heights. They have celebrated over 59 years of marriage together.

He was employed at General Motors Truck and Coach for most of his life. During his working career he was a welder, tool and die maker, machinist and the process engineer at the GM plant.

Ken was a great supporter of his family, children and grandchildren as well as the Boy Scouts where he was a leader and a Boy Scout himself and he also supported his community by being a regular blood donor and an advocate for the Little Manistee watershed.

Ken loved to travel and took his family on many excursions throughout the western U.S., a family man who enjoyed large family gatherings with his parents, brothers, sisters and all of their children and extended families.

He enjoyed music and listening to classical and country music, also his wife when she played her organ and piano. He loved being in the outdoors and camping. One of his greatest attributes was that he was a lighthearted and kind human being.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and also a member of Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee, he was a choir member at Sacred Heart Parish in Auburn Heights.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Furman; his son, Michael (Kathy Lipkowski) Furman and his daughter, Lisa Miller; his grandchild, Andrew Miller; a sister, Joanne Drain; and a brother, Carl Joe Furman. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Lorain and Mildred Furman; a son, Marc Furman; two sisters, Jeanette Fisher and June Furman; and three brothers, Alan, Donald and Larry Furman.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 with Reverend Ruben Munoz celebrant. Final interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, by his son Marc, on the Furman family lot.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.