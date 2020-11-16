Kevin Daniel Dean

Kevin Daniel Dean, 16, of Kaleva, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, in Grand Rapids, with his family by his side. He was born March 26, 2004.

Kevin was a junior at Brethren High School. He excelled in sports, participating in football, basketball, and track. He loved drag racing and was recently named High School Champion at Northern Michigan Dragway in Kaleva. Kevin also enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and being outdoors. He had a host of friends and enjoyed an active social life. Kevin will be loved and remembered by all who knew him.

Kevin is survived by: his parents, Danniel Dean and Daniel Marcinkowski of Kaleva; his siblings, Amber Weaver of Kaleva and Brett (Jesse) Long of Missouri; his paternal grandparents, Daniel (Julie) Dean of Wisconsin and Carol Dean of Manistee; his nephew, Dominic, Jason, and Jackson; his niece, Karson; his uncle, Richard (Anitra) Dean of Brethren; his aunt, Lisa Dean of Manistee; his adopted grandparents, Turk and Peggy Shera of Brethren; and many cousins.

Kevin was preceded in death by: his nephew, Kasey; and several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Kevin would want you to dress for comfort and to come as you are.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com