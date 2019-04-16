Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Phillip Jensen.

Larry Phillip Jensen, 73, of Wellston, formerly of Kent City, died April 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1945, in Irons, Michigan, the son of the late Joseph and Adele (Miller) Jensen. He served in the United States Army from 1967-1969 in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart. On Aug. 5, 1967, he married Sherry Lee Snyder at the Methodist Church in Manistee.

Larry had been employed for 42 years as a die setter at Knape and Vogt Manufacturing Company in Grand Rapids, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending his grandkids events, and visiting with neighbors and friends on his "Old Wooden Bench."

He is survived by his wife, Sherry; a son, Jason of Newaygo; his daughter, Gina (Bryan) Denhof and their children Dylan and Carley, of Kent City, Michigan; sisters, Patsy Riggs and Peggy (Bill) Serbenta; brothers, Donald (Liz) Jensen, John Jensen and Terry (Vicki) Jensen; brother-in-law, Randy (Sandra) Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert and his wife Yvonne; a sister-in-law, Laurie Jensen; and brother-in-law, Frank Riggs.

Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Those who wish to make a memorial contribution may do so toward "Tight Lines For Troops" in Manistee.

Please visit Larry's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.