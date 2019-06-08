Laura Ellen Walker (nee Beebe) passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home at Ludington Woods. Laura was 95 years old and was blessed with a full and rich life.

Laura was born to Albert and Ellen (Stewart) Beebe on Sept. 17, 1923, at her family home in Fountain, Michigan. Laura attended school in Fountain and graduated from Scottville High School in 1941. It was while Laura was in high school that she met the man who would become her partner in life, William (Bill) Walker.

Laura attended Mason County Normal for one year followed by a year at Central Michigan College where she received a provisional certificate in elementary education. World War II took Bill off to Italy while Laura took a position in Belair, Michigan, teaching fifth and sixth grades and later a position in Baldwin, Michigan, teaching kindergarten and first grades. On July 11th, 1945, she and Bill were married in a garden ceremony in Scottville. Bill and Laura moved throughout the state of Michigan while Bill pursued his career in education. During this time they started their family and raised six children.

In the early 1960s there was a shortage of teachers and Laura began substitute teaching kindergarten. Later she was hired to teach third and fourth grades at Saint Mary's of Gaylord. During this time she began taking some off campus courses offered through Central Michigan University. In 1971 she started taking classes on campus and by December of 1972 she achieved a lifelong dream as she graduated with a BS in Elementary Education. After receiving her degree she was hired as a reading specialist in Ludington, Michigan, and taught classes at Foster and Pere Marquette Schools. While teaching in Ludington, Laura returned to taking classes part-time and in 1981 she received her Master's in Education from Central Michigan University. She continued teaching in Ludington for a total of 10 years before retiring.

Throughout her life Laura was always involved in church activities, enjoyed sewing, cooking, bird watching, bowling, golf, playing the piano, and most of all being with her family.

Laura is survived by five of her children, Noni (Phil) Barela, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Terry (Jane) Walker, of Filer City, Michigan, Margy Walker (Ted Schriever), of Bisbee, Arizona, Peggy (Phil) Manor, of Wewahitchka, Sue (Bob) Martin, of Ludington, Michigan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Floyd Beebe and Walter Beebe; her loving husband of 70 years, Bill Walker; and her daughter, Mary Walker, and son-in-law, Gary Gregg.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the United Methodist Church on Bryant Road in Ludington, Michigan. Those who wish to make a memorial donation the family suggests Great Lakes Hospice or United Methodist Church of Ludington for the mission or building fund.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.