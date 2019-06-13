Lawrence "Larry" Junior Cowger, 75, of Brethren, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home, with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Webster Springs, W. Va., the son of Evert and Valtie (Carpenter) Cowger.

Larry was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He and his wife, Carol, owned and operated Tee-Pee Market, in Brethren, for 16 years, and he also worked as a custodian at Kaleva Norman Dickson School District for nearly 20 years. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On October 5, 1963, Larry married Carol Ann Thomas who survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Nancy Cowger of Brethren and Larry (Carrie) Cowger of Fowlerville; his grandchildren, Amanda Mezeske, Jeffrey (Tabitha) Mezeske, Cassandra Cowger, and Sarah Cowger; his great-grandchildren, Emma Hatt, Christian Nelson, Wyatt Mezeske, Wade Mezeske, and Kennedy Williams; his siblings, Sylvia Creech, Marlin (Barbara) Cowger, Annie (Jimmy) Terry, and Ted (Tammy) Cowger; and Mark Cowger.

Larry was preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Edward Cowger, Jewel Hirshlieb, Sophie McGarry, Joy Terry, Danny Cowger, and Waymond Cowger.

Memorial services will be conducted at noon, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Lakeview Church of the Brethren in Brethren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the .

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com