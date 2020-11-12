Lawrence James Sadler Jr., age 56, of Wyoming, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on Sept. 22, 1964 in Manistee and was a 1983 graduate of Manistee High School. He loved spending time on his apple farm in Manistee. He was an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and even cooking. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Corporal E4.

Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 10 years, Carol, whom he married on April 10, 2010 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wyoming, Michigan; his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Lois (Majkszak-Sorenson) Sadler; two sisters and brother-in-law, Laurie Sadler, Leshia and Steven Rybicki; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Janet and Jerry Posthumus, John and Melani Schipper, Linda Schipper, Raymond Jr. and Lyndsay Schipper; and many nieces, nephews, great niece and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 309 W. Parkdale Ave., Manistee, MI 49660. Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council will follow. Relatives and friends may meet the family Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to the Manistee VFW Walsh Post #4499.

