LeAnn (Guenthardt) Gagliardo made her journey home to rest in peace with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020.

She was born on August 31, 1947 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Froncek) Guenthardt. She was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1965. LeAnn married Anthony "Tony" Gagliardo on March 23, 1968 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018.

She was a beautiful vibrant woman, whose quick-witted humor often filled a room with laughter. LeAnn also known as mom, Lee Lee, Auntie, OB, but no matter what you called her, you knew you were loved and she always had a listening ear. LeAnn celebrated life to the fullest with her family and friends, while often impeccably dressed or with funny hat or party themed outfit. She loved to sing and hum, being at the beach, taking rides, and shopping â€¦ and of course all those returns! Her fun-loving spirit was felt by all she touched. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (Saint Joseph Catholic Church), where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the St. Joseph Altar-Rosary Society. LeAnn was also a member of the monthly Wednesday BUNCO Club.

LeAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elizabeth Guenthardt and her sister Barbara.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 52 years, Anthony "Tony" Gagliardo. The apple of her eyes â€¦ daughters Tonda (Karl) and Shana (Mike), Granddaughters Jessica and Molly, great-granddaughters Rubi and Vivian, Her brothers Chum (Nancy) Guenthardt, and Ron (Tina) Guenthardt, second mom to Jane, Patti and Jill, along with several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee on Friday, October 2, 2020 at noon with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Cremation will follow the mass. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at noon.

Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation in LeAnn's name to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Friday. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.