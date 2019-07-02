Leonard Richard Kalcher passed away surrounded by his family on July 1, 2019. He was born in Johnstown, PA on December 2, 1936, the son of Anthony & Cecelia (Orzechowski) Kalcher and later adopted by his uncle and aunt, Richard and Victoria (Kalcher) Ketchum.

At an early age, he moved to Cadillac, Michigan where he attended St. Ann's School and later St. Joseph's Seminary in Grand Rapids. He graduated from Cadillac Senior High School in 1955. He served in the United States Air Force as a cryptographer from 1956 - 1960.

He married Margaret Nugent on August 26, 1961. Upon graduation from Ferris State University, he and his family lived in southern Michigan until 1971 when they moved to Manistee where Leonard eventually became senior partner in the CPA firm of Kalcher, Vanderwal & Torrey, P.C.

Leonard was a life member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants. He also served as President of the Lake Michigan Estate Planning Council.

He was active in the Manistee community serving as: President, Manistee Kiwanis Club; Vice-Chair, West Shore Medical Center Board of Trustees; President, Manistee County Community Foundation; founding member and Treasurer, Manistee Catholic Central Schools Foundation; President, Manistee Industrial Development Corporation; Life Member of the Manistee Elks and Knights of Columbus. He also served on the Chamber of Commerce Board and was a member of the Manistee Golf & Country Club and the World's Worst Fisherman. He was awarded a certificate for his service to the community and was a member of the MCC Hall of Fame. He was a lector at Guardian Angels Parish.

He retired from all activities when he was stricken with ALS. Leonard loved the outdoors and fishing trips to Canada and cherished the addition of three grandchildren to his family.

His parents and sister Clara Hanuska predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife Margaret and daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Steve Bakker, and grandchildren Gerrit, Rachel and David Bakker. He is also survived by his brother Arthur Kalcher and sisters Mary (Pete) Dykhouse and Barbara (Richard) Mitchell; and "sisters" Marlene "Annie" (Bill) Atchison, Louise (Bob) Spicer, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 5th from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by Mass at 12:00 pm. A luncheon be served immediately after mass followed by a service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan.

The Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a photo or memory with the family, please visit Leonard's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com