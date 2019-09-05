Leslie "Joe" Wayne Griffus, 71, of Brethren, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Air Force and the Bear Creek VFW Post No. 6333. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.