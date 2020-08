Levi M. Johnson, beloved husband of Heather (Hansen) Johnson, age 29 of Manistee passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 26, 2020.

He was born on June 7, 1991 in Ludington, Michigan, son of Sharon (Smith) Anderson and Michael Johnson. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.