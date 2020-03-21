Lewis Homer Raskey, 85, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1934, in Manistee, the son of Frederick and Lillian (Mortensen) Raskey.

Lew attended Manistee High School and graduated in June 1952. He played football, basketball and track, and was a six letter winner, receiving All State honorable mention in football, All Conference and most valuable in basketball, and ran the high hurdles at the state finals in track.

Following high school, Lew joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and worked at the foundry in Manistee, and later Century Boat Co. for two years. He then entered Western Michigan University in January 1955 on a general degree. He played freshman basketball while there, and after completing one full year, was drafted into the U.S. Army. Lew was in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, serving in Germany for one and a half years, assigned to the 44th CID (Criminal Investigation Detachment). He was honorably discharged in 1958.

Lew and Karen were married in October 1959 and attained 60 years of marriage. Karen is a well-known RN, having delivered many of the area's babies.

Lew joined the Michigan State Police in 1960 and was first stationed in Flint, transferred to Newaygo in 1963, and then promoted to Sergeant and transferred to Hart, where he retired. His daughters were the light of his life, and he theirs. He was well known and respected in the area and made his family proud.

Lew loved his home and caring for it, especially his yard; and was affectionately known as the "Lawn Ranger." Until recently, he continued to enjoy sports, specifically golf, where he was known as a club champion for many years -- the position is now open.

Lew is survived by his loving wife, Karen L. Raskey; daughters, Laura (Robert Sytsma) Houlmont and Lisa J. Beachum; grandsons, Michael Lewis Houlmont and John Douglas Houlmont; sister, Marian Petry; and many nieces and nephews.

Lew was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick (Raschke) Raskey and Lillian (Mortensen) Raskey; siblings, Genevera Carlson, June Radford, Richard Raskey, Shirley Moolenaar; and grandson, Garrett Bonstell.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on what would have been Lew's 86th birthday, July 13, 2020, at Colonial Golf Course, 2763 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. The family asks that you bring a birthday card with a memory of him -- whether it is good, bad or indifferent.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.beaconfh.com.