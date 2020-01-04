Lillian Jacqueline (Loisel) Randall passed away peacefully in her home on Dec 4, 2019.

She was born June 18, 1928, to Louis O. and Simonne B. Loisel in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Cass Technical High School in Detroit as an art major. Lillian was a gifted and active artist her entire life, leaving behind many beautiful treasures for her family and friends.

After graduation, Lillian worked at the downtown Detroit JL Hudson department store where she met her husband of 53 years, Harold Randall. They were married in 1949 and raised four children. She spent her younger years in southeast Michigan, moving north to Wellston in 1968. Together, Lillian and Harold (Randy to most) successfully owned and ran the Pine Creek Lodge resort.

Retirement years were spent in Sebastian, Florida, and finally in Bakersfield, California. Always involved in her community, Lillian's favorite activities were art and dancing which included being a teacher of both. She created many scenes and backdrops for various plays held at the Park Place Community, where she and Harold resided. She loved being around people and was loved by all who knew her.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents in 1989 and 1991; by her husband, Harold, in 2002; and her brother, Joseph, in 2013.

She is survived by her children, Richard Randall (Linda) of Trinidad, Texas; Jill Minner (Michael), Denise Randall and Michelle King (Todd) of Bakersfield, California. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Celebrations of her life will be planned at a later time. The family encourages support of the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.