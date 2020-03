Linda K. Skocelas, 77, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born on March 11, 1943, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Frederick and Karen (Hansen) Field.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday, March 23 edition of the News Advocate.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.