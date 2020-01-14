Linda (Verheek) Tebeau

Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services - Vanzantwick Chapel
620 Washington Ave
Grand Haven, MI
49417
(616)-842-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services - Vanzantwick Chapel
620 Washington Ave
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church
Linda (Verheek) Tebeau, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away  at home Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at St. Patrick - St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Chuck Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.

Memorials to The Fr. William Langlois Education Fund or The are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020
