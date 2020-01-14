Linda (Verheek) Tebeau, age 81, of Grand Haven passed away at home Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at St. Patrick - St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Chuck Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.

Memorials to The Fr. William Langlois Education Fund or The are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.