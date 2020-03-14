Lisa Rae (Morrow) Dunham-Eckhart, of Manistee, Michigan, formerly of Lansing, Michigan, was born on Dec. 9, 1955, and passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020.

Lisa always enjoyed the company of family, she added humor and love to family gatherings. Lisa loved her pets and had a big heart and was always willing to help and give to others even at her own expense.

Lisa will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who loved her.

Surviving are her significant and longtime partner, Eric Snyder; children, Michael (Melissa) Misner, Matthew Misner and Elizabeth Eckhart; grandson, Kaiden Misner; her siblings, Seeley Morrow Jr., Dianna (Steven) Beehler and Judy Hunt, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Lisa in death includes her younger sister, Sheryl Morrow; mother, Frances Morrow; stepfather, Seeley Morrow Senior; and nephew, Donald Bellows; grandparents, cousins and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held from noon-4 p.m. on March 29, 2020, at Raven Social, located at 119 S. Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or humane society in Lisa's honor. Please visit Lisa's Personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.