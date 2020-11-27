Lori Ann Swathwood, 56, of Ludington, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 29, 1964, in Mulliken, Michigan, the daughter of Jerry and Karen (McCrumb) Swathwood.

Lori was most proud of her children and being grandmother which brought her great joy. She loved being with family and friends, and in her selflessness would do anything she could for them. Lori never complained and stayed positive throughout; she was a fighter. Her smile that lit up a room and her contagious laugh brought joy to so many. Lori enjoyed camping adventures, splashing around the pool with her grandchildren, and many summer nights on the pontoon boat with her best friend Lulu.

Lori is survived by: her parents, Jerry and Karen Swathwood; her children, Chris Benedict, Andrea Benedict, Sean (Jeannette Horn) Leversey, and Jesse (Jorhie Beadle) Leversey; 5 grandchildren, Katrina, Cameron, Ryder, Reegan and Rayden; her brothers, Mike (Sue) Swathwood and Jody Swathwood; her sisters, Jill (Jack) Austin, and Janelle Swathwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Swathwood.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, in Ludington. Visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 PM until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to family to help with final expenses. www.gofundme.com/f/27eddbi840

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.beaconfh.com.