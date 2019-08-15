Lorraine G. (Wojciechowski) Conway, 89, of Manistee, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2019 at the Manistee Medical Care Facility.

She was born in Manistee on July 28, 1930 to Gertrude and Joseph Wojciechowski. She was a graduate of Manistee High School, class of 1948. She worked at The Glen of Michigan as the credit manager in her early career and then with the State of Michigan, Social Services Department for 27 years. She retired as a Quality Control Analyst in 1993. She was an active member in the Michigan State Employees Association where she held various roles as Regional Director and State Secretary Treasurer. She chaired and participated in numerous committees and projects as well.

She was active in her community and served on the Manistee City Council for eight years holding appointments as council woman, mayor pro-tem and as the City of Manistee's mayor for six years. She was a member of the Elks Lodge, Eagles, Lion's Club International serving as the first female president of the local chapter, Amvets Post 32 Auxiliary, America Legion Auxiliary, VWF Walsh Post Auxiliary and St. Joseph Civic Club. She was inducted into the Manistee Catholic Central Hall of Fame in 2004. After her working career ended, Lorraine enjoyed her role as a rental property owner and manager, which she continued to oversee until her passing.

Lorraine enjoyed her family and friends and the many social activities in the communities she lived in both in Michigan and Florida where she resided during winter months. She was active in area pool leagues, enjoyed golf, card playing, following college sports and all the social interactions that came with these activities.

She is survived by daughter Diane VanAken and son-in-law Todd, of Eaton Rapids; son Joe Conway, of Jenison; niece Mary Lynn Burchard (Mike Rowlson), of Onekama; extended family Deb Pranger, Shannon Pranger (Cody, Cooper and Avery), of Windermere, FL; companion Dean Vannatter; her grand dogs Hazel and Henry; nieces and nephews Pam (Brown) Jacobs, Cindy (Brown) Pons, Jerry Brown; and their families and several other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Joseph Wojciechowski, Sister Genevieve Haraszewski (Harless) and nephew Roy Swiatlowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Pablo Martinez celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee from 6-8 p.m. on Monday evening, Aug. 26, 2019 and at the church on Tuesday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass. A funeral luncheon and celebration of life will follow the burial, at the VFW Hall in Manistee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Lion's Club International or the Manistee County Humane Society/Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in her honor. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements