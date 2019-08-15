Lorraine G. (Wojciechowski) Conway, 89, of Manistee, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2019 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born in Manistee on July 28, 1930 to Gertrude and Joseph Wojciechowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Pablo Martinez celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee on Monday evening, Aug. 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m and at the church on Tuesday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.

A funeral luncheon and celebration of life will follow the burial, at the VFW Hall in Manistee. A complete obituary will follow on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.