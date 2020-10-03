Lorraine M. (Dahlke) Adamski age 91 of Manistee passed on to her eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1928 in Manistee, Michigan daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Feliczak) Dahlke.

Lorraine was a well-known, lifelong resident of Manistee. Over several years, she made many good friends through her work at the Colonial Flower Shop and the School House Store. A very welcoming person, she was named "Favorite Hostess" of Manistee no less then twelve times for her work at the 440 Restaurant. In her later years as a resident of the Manistee County Medical Care Facility, she continued to welcome the new residents on her floor as they arrived at the facility and assisted others in the dining room whenever he could.

Lorraine loved Michigan State University football and basketball, especially coach Tom Izzo. She was a Detroit Tigers fan and spent many late-night hours watching the "Golden Girls" on cable TV.

She was devoted to her family, supporting and caring for them in many ways. A strong supporter of Manistee Catholic Central, she made sure she attended her children's - and more recently her grandchildren's - school activities and sporting events. Attending her grandson's Special Olympic events was also a priority.

Above all, Lorraine displayed a deep love of our Lord. Her faith was strong to the very end. She was not afraid to demonstrate her love for her heavenly Father in front of others. She served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. She instilled her love of our Lord in her children as well.

Sadly missed by her family, we rejoice in her passing on to her eternal life. We are thankful for her nearly 92 years here on earth and we look forward to the time we will be together again.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mary and Greg Van Drie of Manistee and their son Justin Van Drie, her daughter Lisa Adamski and her children Regan and RiAnn Leiffers all of Manistee, her son & daughter-in-law Paul & Toni Adamski of Manistee and their children Evan Hall of China and Cody Hall of Traverse City and one great grandson Mason Hall of Traverse City. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Mary Lou Adamski, two brothers and sisters-in-law Edward Jr. and Altha Dahlke and Clemens & Charlotte Dahlke and her children's father Ralph Adamski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Richard Bartoszek celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

The Evening Vigil Service will be prayed Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning until leaving for the church at 11:15 a.m.

Memorials have been established in Lorraine's name for Manistee Catholic Central Schools and Divine Mercy Parish. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.