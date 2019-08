Lorraine M. Feliczak, 94, of Manistee, Michigan, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee.

She was born on April 5, 1925, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Chester and Anna (Bajtka) Niemerowicz.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the News Advocate.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements