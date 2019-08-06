Lorraine M. Feliczak, 94, of Manistee, Michigan, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee.

She was born on April 5, 1925, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Chester and Anna (Bajtka) Niemierowicz. She was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1943. Lorraine married Bernard G. Feliczak on July 14, 1945, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1994. She assisted her husband as deputy Filer Township treasurer for many years. She spent her life taking care of her family and grandchildren and was always proud of the fact that she learned to drive at the age of 69.

Lorraine enjoyed bingo, reading, doing cross word puzzles, cooking and baking, and playing cards. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Joseph Catholic Church) where she was also a member of the St. Joseph Rosary Society.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Ron Campbell, and Ann and Richard Froncek; and her son, John Feliczak (Ann Linski), all of Manistee; five grandchildren, Christopher and Tracy LaPoint, Teresa and Kieffer, Sara and Phil Catlin, David and Liz LaPoint, Laura LaPoint; and 10 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; her daughter, Suzanne Feliczak in 1953; and her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Ruth

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

Relatives, friends and members of the St. Joseph Rosary Society will pray the Rosary at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.

Memorials have been established in Lorraine's name for Divine Mercy Parish and Manistee Catholic Central Schools. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.