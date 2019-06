Lottie Urban age 95 of Manistee, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1923 in Detroit. Beloved wife of the late Felix J. Urban. She is survived by her son Mike (Jean) Urban; daughters Sue (Jim) Radatz and Debbie (Roger) Flateau.

Cremation has taken place in Florida and a complete obituary with funeral service information will be published in the beginning of September 2019. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of local funeral arrangements.