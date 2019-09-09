Lottie Urban age 95 of Manistee, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Ocala, Florida.

She was born on July 16, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Stanley and Ann (Madej) Ziemba. She was a graduate of Chadsey High School in Detroit. Lottie married Felix J. Urban on April 26, 1947 at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Detroit. Felix preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1993.

As a young lady Lottie was employed at the Willow Run Bomber plant during World War II, in the era of "Rosie the Riveter" in the manufacturing of bombers . After her employment Lottie enjoyed raising and spending time with her family as she nurtured her children and grandchildren as they grew up. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Mary of Mount Carmel Shrine Church).

Lottie is survived by her son and daughter in-law; Mike and Jean Urban of Manistee, two daughters and sons in-law; Sue and Jim Radatz of Ocala, Fla. and Debbie and Roger Flateau of Manistee, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Lottie was also preceded in death by her sister and by four brothers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning, one hour prior to the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th. Loop, Suite 101, Ocala Fla. 34471 (352) 622-9331, Envelopes will also be available at the church on Saturday. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of local arrangements.