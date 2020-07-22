Louane M. Rennie passed away unexpectedly July 18, 2020.

She was born on September 30, 1947 to Wayne and Laura (Sturgis) Hovey in St Johns, Michigan. Louane married the love of her life, Neil L. Rennie Jr., on July 2, 1966 and built a life together in both Arcadia and Onekama townships.

She is survived by daughter Melissa J. Rennie of Bear Lake, her son and his family, Christopher J. and Ann (Hollenbeck) Rennie, granddaughters, Gillian, Megan, and Frances of Denver, CO; sisters-in-law, Emilia Rennie and Davina (Virgil) Schneider of Arcadia, and numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends.

She was proceeded in death by Neil, her partner of 50 years, and her beloved son, Michael David Rennie. Jowett Funeral Home www.jowettfamilyfuneralhome.com is handling arrangements and she will be buried in Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia with her husband. A small remembrance will be held at a later date.