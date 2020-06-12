Louise Rose Longcore
Louise Rose Longcore, 91, of Stronach, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Manistee on Feb. 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Julia M. (Zoscsak) McIntyre. She married Milton Longcore on May 8, 1948 in Manistee. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1998.

Louise is survived by three children; Desiree Longcore, of White Pigeon; Mark Longcore and Max (Tammy) Longcore, of Manistee. She is also survived by four granddaughters; Brooke, Courtney, Emily and McKenzie; three great grandchildren, two brothers; Donald (Darlene) McIntyre, of East Lake, and James McIntyre of Shelbyville. Nieces and nephews also survive.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Norma Weaver and brother Thomas McIntyre.

Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Joe Hilyard officiating. Entombment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials in Louise's name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please share memories of Louise with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
