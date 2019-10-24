Lucille Porter, 94, of Wyoming, was called home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, by her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, Lawrence; son, William Porter; son-in-law, Kenneth Wieringa; sister, Mary Jane Lijewski.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sue Wieringa, MaryBeth Porter, Mike (Peggy) Porter, Cindy Porter; daughter-in-law, Penny Porter; grandchildren: Tina Porter, Kait (Jason) Scott, Benjamin (Sarah) Porter, Jacob Porter, Mike (Michelle) Wieringa; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Sydney Wieringa, Wyatt, Warren and Lucas Porter; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lucille was a very kind and loving mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. She was an avid knitter, donating many hats and blankets to local charities.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8380 5th St., Onekama, MI, with Msgr. John Porter officiating. Interment St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Friday from 4-4:30 p.m. at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming with a rosary service at 4:30 p.m.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Santa Claus Girls or Kids Food Basket. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.