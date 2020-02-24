Lynn Arden Edmondson Jr., 59, of Free Soil, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Villas of Traverse Point with his dog Missy and family by his side.

Lynn fought a year long battle with brain cancer. On March 10, 2019, the brain tumor was found. He had surgery five days later at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Weeks of chemo, radiation and Avastin drips followed with trips to Reed City, but to no avail the tumor continued to grow.

Lynn was born on April 24, 1960, to Lynn and Sharon (Bradford) Edmondson at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort. He grew up in Pierport and attended Onekama Consolidated Schools from K-12, graduating in the Class of 1979.

Lynn farmed most of his life in Michigan and Missouri. He would take his daughters to cattle fairs and rodeos in many states over the years with the big Simmental Cattle winning many awards and ribbons at the guiding hands of Valerie and Leah. He returned to Michigan in August of 2012. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 10 Auxiliary and the Post No. 4499 Auxiliary, both in Manistee.

Lynn is survived by his dog, Missy; special friend, Roxie Orris, of Stevensville; daughters, Valerie (Samuel) Smith; and grandsons, Clint and Kurt Smith, of Troy, Kansas, and Leah (Zachary) Bajos; and granddaughter, Rhyan; and grandson, Rhett Bajos, of Charlevoix, Michigan; his father, Lynn E. Edmondson Sr., of Manistee; sisters, Sheila Cobb (Patrick Pruyne), of Manistee, and Shari (Kevin) Haddrill, of Lady Lake, Florida; niece, Christina Cobb; great-niece, London O'Neil; and great-nephew, Jasper O'Neil, all of Manistee, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; his stepmother, Mary Esther; brother-in-law, Verl (Gene) Cobb; maternal grandparents; Arden J. and Helen (Pratt) Bradford, and paternal grandparents, Erford and Evelyn (Patterson) Edmondson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lynn's body was donated to Science Care in Chicago. Following cremation he will be returned to his daughter in Charlevoix and a memorial service will be planned in later spring.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, a Celebration of Life will be held at Walsh Post No. 4499 in Manistee. A time of sharing will be held at 1 p.m. with the celebration continuing to 4 p.m.

