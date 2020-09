Madeline J. "Cookie" Chmielewski, age 77 of Manistee, Michigan, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Sept. 24 at her home in Manistee, with her children at her side.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1943 in Ludington, Michigan, daughter of the late Harold and Estelle Mary (Haviland) Hulet. A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the paper. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.