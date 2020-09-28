Madeline J. "Cookie" Chmielewski age 77 of Manistee, MI passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, September 24, 2020 at her home in Manistee, with her children at her side.

She was born on January 12, 1943 in Ludington, MI daughter of the late Harold and Estelle (Haviland) Hulet. Cookie was a graduate of Saint Simons High School in Ludington, with the class of 1960.

She married Raymond E. Chmielewski on May 26 1962 at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington, MI. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1995.

Throughout her lifetime, Cookie was employed with Lewis Drug, Eberhard's, Kroger's, Blue Whale and most recently with the Apothecary Shoppe in retail sales. She was even voted best retail clerk in 1995. She was known as "Aunt Cookie" or "Boosha" to everyone she met. She loved people and had a "large generous heart" and enjoyed being quick with a hug. Cookie loved living along the Manistee River Channel and watching the boats and ships pass by and feeding the ducks. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially playing family card games with them. Her favorite saying was "Who are you from home?"

She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Manistee #496 and Court Ludington #745. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (Guardian Angels Catholic Church).

Cookie is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; David (Marcy) Chmielewski of Manistee, MI and Steven (Alissa) Chmielewski of Poulsbo, WA, her daughters and sons-in-law; Sherri (Paul) Wehrmeister, Debbie (Scott) Tiefenthal and Mary (Rick) Cabot all of Manistee, MI, 12 grandchildren; Zachary, Nicholas, Stanley, Logan, Hunter, and Mason Chmielewski, Daniel and Sara Wehrmeister, Sami K. and Duane Tiefenthal, Kari Hackman, and Krista Aultman, eight great grandchildren, her sisters; Marilyn Sweet, Marjorie Carlson, Joan Carey and Jean Maloney, her sisters-in-law; Marge Hulet and Dianne Van Berkom, Delores (Larry) Schmiege, Eleanor Swanson, G-Ann Chmielewski, her brother in-law and sister in-law, John and Chris Chmielewski. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Chmielewski, her parents Harold and Estelle (Haviland) Hulet, two brothers, Glen and Harold Hulet and three brothers-in-law, Carol Sweet, James Carey and Joe Maloney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday morning, one hour prior to the mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.