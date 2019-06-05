Major Robert (Bob) F. Eichel, 77, of Brethren, Michigan, died in his home on Friday, June 1, 2019, due to complications following lung cancer.

Major Eichel was born to parents Robert and Jean Eichel on Jan. 18, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1971, he married Doris Coleman. He joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from college in 1967. He initially served as a security police officer in Taiwan. He attended Officer's Training School in 1972 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant. He held various positions in missile operations until his retirement in 1987. He was an instructor in the Titan II weapon system and an authority on the propellant transfer system. He also held various positions within Minuteman weapon systems.

Major Eichel was a lifelong member of the Anglican community and recently an active member of Christ the King Anglican Church in Manistee, Michigan. He enjoyed spoiling his cats, gardening, and researching family history.

Major Eichel is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Catherine Bailey (Daniel); son, Erik; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Susan Ewing, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jean Thornton Eichel; his sister, Jean K. Rusby; and his son, Timothy.

A memorial will take place at 1 p.m. on June 9 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee, Michigan, with a reception to follow. Condolences may be sent P.O. Box 144, Brethren, MI 49619. Memorials in Major Eichel's name may be made to the , St. Labre Indian School in Ashland MT, or the .

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.