Maralee Edenburn, Age 94 of Manistee went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Maralee was born August 27, 1926 the daughter of Ernest and Dessie Mae (nee Alspach) Sievert. Maralee and Robert Edenburn were united in marriage in 1946.

Maralee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, six brothers and two sisters, her daughter Melanie Snyder, her son-in-law; Sidney Snyder, her granddaughter; Samantha Edenburn, and grandson-in-law; Mark Kelley.

She is survived by her sister; Marie Ketz of Manistee, her children; Kurt (Julie) Edenburn, Russell (Debbie) Edenburn, Virginia (Michael) Woroniak all of Manistee and Erin (Marilyn) Edenburn of Hart, seventeen grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Maralee's home was always filled with love and faith. Her home was open to anyone who needed her for a meal, a place to stay, advice, it didn't matter. Her kindness was known to all that knew her. She especially loved children. If Maralee wasn't in her kitchen baking bread or fixing a meal, she would be in her garden or simply taking a break viewing Canfield Lake. She enjoyed listening to Christian pastors on the radio and TV, singing in the church choir, quartet singing with her sisters, hooking rugs, collecting clothes for missions, and taking care of children.

A Maralee's request there will be no funeral service. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Vandenburg, Pastor Erik Carlson, Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center, and Hospice of Michigan.

Please share a photo or memory with Maralee's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.