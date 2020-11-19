Margaret A. Kalcher, age 81 of Manistee died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born in Haynesville, Louisiana on April 23, 1939 the daughter of Leon and Leona (Riemann) Nugent. When her family returned to Michigan, she attended St. Ann's School in Cadillac. In 1957 she graduated as co-valedictorian of Cadillac High School. She was also a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Central Michigan University in 1961 and later attained her Master's Degree in Education at CMU.

Margaret married Leonard Kalcher at St. Ann's Catholic Church on August 26, 1961 in Cadillac, Michigan. She and Leonard lived in central and southern Michigan before moving to Manistee in 1971. While there, she taught high school English at Lakeview and Battle Creek. After moving to Manistee, Margaret taught at Manistee Catholic Central and Manistee High School for many years and retired as the Director of Guidance at MHS. Margaret was recognized as the 2001 -2002 outstanding Educator of the Year and Counselor of the Year in 1998-1999. She was named "favorite teacher" by Western Michigan University and was recognized for her efforts to "enhance the education and lives of students" by Central Michigan University, Promotion of Excellence in Education by the Manistee Elks Lodge; and Outstanding Educator by the the Diocese of Gaylord.

Margaret was an active member of the Manistee community until she retired to care for her husband Leonard who had been diagnosed with ALS. She loved walking, reading and gardening around her home. She and Leonard enjoyed wintering in the The Villages, Florida and loved spending time with their family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her daughter and son-in law Kristin and Steve Bakker and her three grandchildren Gerrit, Rachel and David of Alma, Michigan. She is also survived by her sister Sharon and brother-in-law Claude Lemmer of Shepherd, Michigan, brother-in-law Arthur Kalcher of LaVale, Maryland, sister-in-laws Mary Dykehouse and Barb Mitchell and brother-in-laws Gary Nystrom and Bob Greene. She was predeceased by Leonard Kalcher, her beloved husband of 57 years on July 1, 2019, and her sister Paula Greene.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Father Richard Bartoszek celebrant. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass.

Donations in her memory can be made to Manistee Catholic Central Foundation or Manistee High School Scholarship Fund.

Please share a memory with the family at http://www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.