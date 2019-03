Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ann (Tuisku) Milmine.

Marie Ann (Tuisku) Milmine, 84, of Lansing, formerly of Kaleva, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Arrangements are pending. A full obituary with service details will be published at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.