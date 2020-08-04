Marie Ann Popielarz, 77, of Manistee, died Saturday evening, Aug. 1, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac.

She was born on June 4, 1943 in Manistee, daughter of the late Harold F. and Virginia (Lassa) Boss.

Marie married Donald P. Popielarz on June 24, 1961 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2003. Marie and Don owned and operated the Club Bolmor and later Pop's Asphalt Company in Manistee.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Marie was a very caring person and was always a caregiver to her family members who were in need of being looked after.

Don and Marie enjoyed cooking many family dinners, as well as putting on and being in charge of the many benefit dinners at the civic club. She was an avid bowler all of her life.

Marie was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) of Manistee and a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Robert A. Popielarz of Northport, Florida; Troy and Judy Popielarz, of Brumley, Missouri; and Christopher and Jill Popielarz of Manistee.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Robert Alan (Andrea) Popielarz, Ian Popielarz, Ivy Popielarz, Alison (Kelby) Humble, Joshua (Jessica) Popielarz, Paul (Bailey) Popielarz, Hunter Popielarz and Noah Popielarz; four great grandchildren; her nephew Michael Boss; her cousin Gerald Borowski, both of Manistee; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Isabelle and Darwin Edens of Algonquin, Illinois; and Virginia and Gordon Sinicki of Filer City.

Marie was also preceded in death by her brother Robert H. Boss, and by her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Gloria and Donald Vadeboncoeur and Mary Lou Popielarz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Pablo Martinez celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning one hour prior to the funeral mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.