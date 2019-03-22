Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Mikolajczak) Ortiz.

Marie (Mikolajczak) Ortiz, 84, of Glenwood, Illinois, passed away on March 19, 2019.

Marie was a 1952 graduate of Manistee High School, she married and lived in the Chicago area for most of her life. She will always be remembered for the canaries she raised for so many years, her quick wit and her love of family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Antonio; and her son, Michael.

She is survived by daughters, Susan Ortiz, Catherine (David) Ortiz-Wiegele; grandchildren, Jonah and Livia; sister, Margie (Robert) Bromley; sister, Virginia Bromley; brother, Carl (Dalphene) Mikolajczak; brother, Paul Mikolajczak; sister, Alice (Ronald) Mallison; brother, Leonard (Cindy) Mikolajczak; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on March 30, 2019, at the Bungalow Inn in Manistee, Michigan.