Marilyn JoAnn Field, 86, of Manistee, Michigan, died Oct. 15, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on June 2, 1933, in Manistee the daughter of the late Clayton G. and Clara H. (Battige) Field. She was a graduate of Manistee High School and Central Michigan College.

She had been employed as a teacher by the Muskegon Heights School System for over 35 years.

Marilyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee and the Michigan Education Association/Retired. She enjoyed traveling and baking, and loved to crochet.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Martha Field, of Kansas; nieces and nephews, Tami Sheehy, of Muskegon, Ricke (Jodi) Guerne, of Kaleva, Laura (Rob) Carpenter, of Whitehall, Marcia (Terry) Reiss, of Fruitport, Tom Gauthier, of Fruitport, Katie (David) Olivant, of California, Jenny (Jim) Rymarcsuk, of Maryland, and Donna (Todd) Martin, of Kansas; as well as several great nieces and nephews. Special care givers Bob and Traci Haase of Manistee also survive.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Marcia Mathews, Donna Guerne, Marvin Field and Charlotte Gauthier

Funeral services for Marilyn J. Field will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials in Marilyn's name may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.

Please visit Marilyn's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.