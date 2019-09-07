Marilyn C. Malone 76, of Onekama, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 4, 2019 in Bonita Springs, Fla. Marilyn was born to the late Vera and Murell Welch in Flora, Ill. on Jan. 24, 1943.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education with a minor in Spanish in 1965 from Central Michigan University. She was an elementary school teacher in Saginaw, Michigan for 10 years, raised her children, and then managed a family business for over 20 years.

She married William Malone in 1969 enjoying 50 years of marital bliss and raising three children. She loved to salmon fish the Great Lakes; watch the sunset over Lake Michigan and the Gulf of Mexico and to bake with and for her family. Her kindness, wisdom and wit will be greatly missed.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, William D. Malone and their three children; Tracey Hamilton (Joe), Melissa Sanjeh (Teddie) and Michael Malone (Natalie). She adored her seven grandchildren; Ava, Isabel and Elise Hamilton and Maggie, Eryn, Emily and Evan Malone.

A funeral and Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church 9801 Bonita Beach Rd., Bonita Springs, Fla. Additional services will be held in Manistee, later this year.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the .

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home - Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.