1/1
Mark Richard Przedwojewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Richard Przedwojewski, 49, was called to be with God on Aug. 14, 2020 while in Mexico seeking alternative treatments for Lymphoma.

Mark was raised in Wacousta but spent most of his adult years in Irons, Michigan.

Mark was a musician, adventurer and nature lover. He was passionate about exploring the wilderness and spent countless hours paddling the many rivers and lakes that surrounded him.

In 2002 he purchased Kruger Canoes from his friend and mentor Verlen Kruger and moved the business to Irons. He enjoyed building these famous boats and sharing the love of paddling with all who wanted to learn. He paddled countless miles from Alaska to Florida and made numerous friends along the way. Mark had an infectious, positive love for life. He will be missed.

Mark is survived by his beautiful daughter Laila with her mother Michelle Breakey and brother Brendan Smith; parents, Joe and Nancy Przedwojewski; seven siblings, Tom (Diane), Mike (Lori), Steven, Joe (Becky), Beth Barratt (Andy), Chris, Therese Bacon (Ron); nieces and nephews Matt, Danielle, Tabby, Brad, Joey, Veronica, Joel, Maddie, Payton, Xander, Robby, and Annebelle as well as close friend Donna Smith-Busch and countless other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Thompson Field Park in Portland, Michigan 48874 by the Verlen Kruger Memorial. At 10 a.m. a short memorial paddle to the dam will take place. Bring a camp chair for social distancing during the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a college savings account for his daughter Laila. Good friends Mike and Teresa Kress have set it up and checks can be mailed to MSUFCU, P.O. Box 1208, East Lansing, MI 48823, with a note for deposit to the account of Laila Przedwojewski.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved