Mark Sage Bottje, 67, of Freesoil, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1952 in Grand Haven, and was the son of the late Paul and Doris (Sage) Bottje. He was a graduate of Mason County Central Schools with the class of 1970.

Mark married Sylvia A. Marbeiter on June 17, 1972 at the Manistee Assembly of God Church. For the past 30 years Mark was self-employed as a truck driver until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed hunting and especially going fishing during his lifetime. He was a standing member of the CDL Ministries for several years and also attended the Scottville Wesleyan Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia A. Bottje and his daughter, April Bottje, both of Freesoil; and his brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Diane Bottje, of Grand Haven. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Donald Bottje.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Scottville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Roger Warmuskerken officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service, also at the church. Burial took place at the Grant Township Cemetery in Freesoil. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral services.