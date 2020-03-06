Marlene Ethel Walters, age 83 of Manistee died March 3, 2020 at the St. Petersburg General Hospital in Florida while on vacation to visit family.

She was born on September 11, 1936 in Saint Paul, MN the daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Carlson) Jacobson. She was a graduate of Wilson High School in St. Paul and then attended the St. Paul School of Cosmetology. She married Roy Allen Walters on August 22, 1959 at Central Baptist Church in St. Paul, MN. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2019.

She owned and operated Marlene's Beauty Salon in Manistee for over 40 years. Most recently she attended Faith Covenant Church in Manistee. She always enjoyed serving in ministries along with her husband Roy. She was known for her positive outlook on life despite physical limitations. Because of her generosity, hospitality, & open door policy she was continually helping people, making everyone feel like part of the family. She saw the good in everyone.

Survivors include two daughters; Shelayne (David) Larson of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Heather (James) Barker of Manistee, one son; Hans (Ginny) Walters of Grand Rapids, her grandchildren; Benjamin (KenDale), Jacob (Corinne), Isaac (Aly), & Nathanael Barker, Stirling, Kirsten, & Ethan Larson, Jonathan, Cameron, & Bridgette Walters, four great grandchildren; Hazel & Roosevelt, Caroline, & Teddy, two brothers; Arnold Jacobson of Sarasota, FL and Roger (Oeun) Jacobson of Fort Pierce, FL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers; Alan and Donald Jacbobson, and by one sister; Gloria Bergsten.

Family services are being held at the Brookdale Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held in Manistee in July.

Memorials in her name may be directed to the Lighthouse Pregnancy Center in Manistee.

Local arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.